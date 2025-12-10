Bengals' Barrett Carter: Up to 90 tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter recorded seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 39-34 loss to the Bills.
Carter has played every defensive snap over the last eight games, producing 72 tackles (40 solo) and a pass breakup in the process. The rookie fourth-round pick should remain the starting middle linebacker for the rest of the season, making him an outstanding IDP option during the fantasy playoffs.
