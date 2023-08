Brown has recovered from a biceps injury that forced him to miss the 2022 campaign and is No. 2 at left guard on the team's depth chart, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Brown joined Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2022. However, he tore his biceps during training camp and spent last season on IR. Now healthy, Brown is working to earn a depth role on the team's offensive line.