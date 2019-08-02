Bengals' Billy Price: Activated from NFI list
Price was activated from the non-football injury list Friday and is expected to return to practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
With Price missing so much action last season in his rookie year, it's important for him to get as many reps in training camp as possible. That's doubly true with the Bengals having already lost Jonah Williams and Clint Boling.
