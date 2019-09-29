Bengals' Billy Price: Adapting to left guard
Price has adapted well to playing left guard instead of center, grading out well against the Bills last week, Joe Goodberry of The Athletic reports.
Price got the opportunity to play left guard last week with rookie Michael Jordan out with an injury, and played well enough to force coach Zac Taylor to say that Jordan isn't guaranteed to get the starting job back.
