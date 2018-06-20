Bengals' Billy Price: All systems go
Price (pectoral) reported via his personal Twitter account that he's been medically cleared for football.
Price underwent surgery in early March and was expected to be ready for training camp anyway, so he's officially overcome the final barrier. The 2018 first-round pick is expected to be a Week 1 starter in Cincinnati.
