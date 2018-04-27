Bengals' Billy Price: Bengals select in first round
The Bengals selected Price (pectoral) in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 21st overall.
Price suffered a partial pectoral muscle tear at the combine in February, but his selection here reiterates the expectation that he'll be ready to return in time for training camp. One of three players leading the charge in an unusually talented center class, the former Ohio State star goes immediately after the Lions selected Frank Ragnow at 20. With Cordy Glenn and now Price in the fold, the Cincinnati offensive line should show considerable improvement in 2018.
