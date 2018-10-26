Price (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Price returned to practice this week for the first time since suffering an ankle sprain during a Week 2 win over the Ravens, but it appears that Cincinnati intends to take a cautious approach to the rookie first-round pick's health. Whenever he's able to get fully healthy, Price will return to the starting lineup.