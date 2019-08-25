Price lost the starting center job for Week 1 to Trey Hopkins, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Price will be the first lineman off the bench when the Bengals need an extra guard or to replace Hopkins at center. He dealt with a foot injury at the start of training camp, but he's also been a slight disappointment on the field when healthy, given that he was the Bengals' first-round pick last season.

