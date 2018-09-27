Price (ankle) wasn't present at Thursday's practice, not even on the rehab field with team trainers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

This aligns with the Bengals' earlier estimates that suggested he won't play for two weeks before being re-evaluated. That he's not out on the rehab field suggests that his status for the Week 5 game against the Dolphins might also be in jeopardy.

