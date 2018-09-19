Price is confined to a walking boot but isn't expected to require surgery on his sprained right ankle, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. The Bengals plan to re-evaluate him in two weeks.

Price will rest up through the end of the month before the Bengals have a better idea when the rookie first-round pick might be ready to return to the field. Trey Hopkins is expected to fill in as the Bengals' starting center while Price is sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories