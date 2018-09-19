Price is confined to a walking boot but isn't expected to require surgery on his sprained right ankle, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. The Bengals plan to re-evaluate him in two weeks.

Price will rest up through the end of the month before the Bengals have a better idea when the rookie first-round pick might be ready to return to the field. Trey Hopkins is expected to fill in as the Bengals' starting center while Price is sidelined.