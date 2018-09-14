Bengals' Billy Price: Out for remainder of Thursday's game
Price (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Price left the game in the first half after coming up gimpy with an injured ankle. Trey Hopkins is slated to start at center as long as the rookie is out.
