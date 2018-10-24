Bengals' Billy Price: Returns to practice
Price (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Price took the practice field for the first time in five weeks. The rookie center will slot into the starting lineup when healthy, and appears on track to play against the Saints in Week 10 following Cincinnati's bye.
