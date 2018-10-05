Bengals' Billy Price: Ruled out Sunday
Price (ankle) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The team indicated earlier in the week Price would remain in a boot for two more weeks before being reevaluated, so this was to be expected. Trey Hopkins will continue to start at center in his absence.
More News
-
Bengals' Billy Price: Two weeks from reevaluation•
-
Bengals' Billy Price: Won't play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Billy Price: Missing from practice this week•
-
Bengals' Billy Price: Out at least two weeks•
-
Bengals' Billy Price: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Bengals' Billy Price: Out for remainder of Thursday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...