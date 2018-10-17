Price (foot) received a good prognosis from his reevaluation and has shed his walking boot, but he remains without an official timetable for return, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Price worked on the side rehab field Wednesday, which is another sign that he is making progress in his recovery. Trey Hopkins should continue to start at center while Price remains sidelined.