Price is trapped in a walking boot 24/7 at this point and will be reevaluated in two weeks, but he's not expected to undergo surgery, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Price appears to have at least a few weeks of rest and recovery ahead before he will be able to retake the field, with his reevaluation in a couple of weeks being the next check-in that could provide a better timetable. In his absence, Trey Hopkins will likely start at center for the Bengals.