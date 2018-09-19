Bengals' Billy Price: Sports walking boot, a couple weeks from reevaluation
Price is trapped in a walking boot 24/7 at this point and will be reevaluated in two weeks, but he's not expected to undergo surgery, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Price appears to have at least a few weeks of rest and recovery ahead before he will be able to retake the field, with his reevaluation in a couple of weeks being the next check-in that could provide a better timetable. In his absence, Trey Hopkins will likely start at center for the Bengals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...