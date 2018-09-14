Bengals' Billy Price: Suffers ankle sprain
Price sustained a right ankle sprain in Thursday's win over the Ravens, kat reports.Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com
Price played 19 offensive snaps prior to being ruled out with the injury. The severity of the sprain remains unclear, but the 22-year-old will have a few extra days to rest up before Week 3. Trey Hopkins should fill in at center if Price is forced to miss any time.
