Price (ankle) will remain in a boot for two more weeks before he's scheduled for reevaluation, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Price indicated a pair of weeks ago that he would be reevaluated this week, but suggested Wednesday that he initially spoke too soon and hasn't suffered any setbacks in his rehab. The Bengals' starting center will continue to rehab the injured ankle, leaving Trey Hopkins to continue as the starting center.

