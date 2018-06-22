Bengals' Bobby Hart: Competing for starting role
Hart is expected to compete for the starting job at right tackle, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Seemingly recovered from the ankle injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season, Hart has reportedly been getting "a lot" of reps at right tackle this spring while his primary competition, Jake Fisher, has been getting rest in the wake of the heart issue that derailed Fishers' 2017 season. Their respective performances in training camp and the preseason will likely be the deciding factor in who is in the starting lineup come Week 1.
