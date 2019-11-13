Play

Hart (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hart saw 63 snaps in Week 10 but came away with a shoulder injury for his efforts. It still appears as though he'll be fine to play Sunday. The 25-year-old offensive tackle will hope to increase his practice reps over the next couple of days.

