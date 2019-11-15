Bengals' Bobby Hart: Listed as questionable
Hart (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Hart practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday, so he appears to have a fair shot at suiting up Week 11. If the 25-year-old were forced to miss any time, however, Andre Smith would likely draw the start at right tackle.
