Hart (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Hart practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday, so he appears to have a fair shot at suiting up Week 11. If the 25-year-old were forced to miss any time, however, Andre Smith would likely draw the start at right tackle.

