Hart won't be available for Sunday's game against the Titans due to a knee injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old ended up playing all but four offensive snaps Sunday, as he picked up the injury during the final drive. Trey Hopkins is in the concussion protocol and Jonah Williams (neck) is day-to-day, so the Bengals' offensive line could be extremely short-handed this weekend. Hart will have a couple weeks to recover since Cincinnati has its bye following the matchup with Tennessee.