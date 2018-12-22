Hart was a late addition to the injury report Saturday and is now considered questionable for Week 16 with a back injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Hart has started all 14 games this season for the Bengals, but a back injury late in the week could threaten his status for Sunday's matchup with the Browns because of it. Cedric Ogbuehi would likely slot in at right tackle if he can't go.

