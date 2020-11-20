Hart (knee) was a full participant during the Bengals' practice session Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Hart had been sidelined for two consecutive games entering the practice week, but a limited session Wednesday provided optimism for his status heading into a matchup against Washington. Now having upgraded to a full participant in practice, Hart is in line for his first appearance since Week 7. That's a huge break for Cincinnati's offensive line, as Washington currently ranks fifth in the NFL with 3.1 sacks per game.