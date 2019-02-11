Bengals' Brad Kaaya: Claimed by Cincinnati
Kaaya was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Kaaya was waived by the Colts on Feb. 8 after spending the 2018 season on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury. The 2017 sixth-round pick has yet to earn a job at the NFL level, but he showed potential during his tenure at the University of Miami. He'll compete with Tom Savage for the No. 3 QB job this offseason.
