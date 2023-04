The Bengals selected Robbins in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 217th overall.

Robbins served as Michigan's punter for the better part of the last six seasons, and he was particularly strong as an upperclassman. He averaged 46.3 yards per punt in 2021, booming 12 kicks for more than 50 yards. Robbins will compete for the starting job with Drue Chrisman.