Sheldon (coach's decision) is inactive for Week 16, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

With Sheldon out, Cincinnati will lose some depth in their linebacker corps but should not see any impact in their defensive performance. Hardy Nickerson and Jordan Evans figure to slot in as the main backup linebackers behind starters Nick Vigil and Germaine Pratt.

