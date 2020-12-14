Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Allen (leg) is "day-to-day," Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Taylor said that Allen suffered a right knee injury in the fourth quarter of last weekend's loss to the Cowboys, per Dragon. It sounds like Allen has a shot to recover in time for the Bengals' upcoming Monday night matchup against Pittsburgh, but if not Ryan Finley would stand to draw the start.
More News
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Suffers leg injury•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Struggles in loss to Giants•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Poised for Week 12 start•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Signs with Bengals' active roster•