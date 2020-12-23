Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Allen (knee) will be evaluated over the next few days before a decision about the Bengals' starting quarterback is made, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The Bengals emerged victorious over the Steelers on Monday even with Allen sidelined, but Ryan Finley only passed for 89 yards and a score during the upset win. It remains to be seen whether Allen will reclaim the starting job from Finley if healthy, but for any chance of suiting up against Houston in Week 16 he'll almost certainly need to resume practicing.