Bengals' Brandon Allen: Leaves Sunday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Allen was forced out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a chest injury.
Prior to his exit, Allen completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 153 yards, with one TD and a pick. He was replaced at QB by Ryan Finley.
