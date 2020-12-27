Allen (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Though coach Zac Taylor hasn't named a starting QB for the contest, Hobson indicates that "indications throughout the week have been that Allen" will get the nod after missing the team's Week 15 win over the Steelers. Also, as Hobson points out, Allen "didn't appear on Friday's game status report and remained listed as the No. 1 quarterback in front of Ryan Finley." Either way, Allen's not a high-percentage lineup option for those in the fantasy playoffs and it doesn't help that the Bengals will be without top pass-catcher, Tyler Boyd (concussion) in Week 16.