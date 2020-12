Allen (knee) will not play Monday against the Steelers, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Allen never managed to practice this week so the end result isn't exactly shocking. As a result, Ryan Finley will enter as the starter for the first time this season. In three starts last year, the 25-year-old posted an unassuming 474 passing yards across 106 attempts (47.1 completion percentage) while throwing two touchdowns as well as two interceptions.