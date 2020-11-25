The Bengals are planning to have Allen start at quarterback Sunday against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After serving as the Bengals' backup quarterback in each of the team's first 10 games and working in relief of Joe Burrow after the rookie tore his ACL and MCL in Sunday's loss to Washington, Ryan Finley was widely viewed as the favorite for the Week 12 nod. Instead, the Bengals will instead cast their lot with Allen, who had been on the team's practice squad up until this week. While Allen should benefit from his existing familiarity with head coach Zac Taylor's offensive system from their time together with the Rams, the 28-year-old doesn't profile as a particularly exciting fantasy option. His three NFL appearances all came last season with the Broncos, with Allen completing just 39 of 84 attempts (46.4 percent) for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.