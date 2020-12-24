Allen (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier Thursday he expected Allen to be available for Sunday's game in Houston, and the quarterback's ability to take every rep at Thursday's practice seemingly backs up that notion. Taylor hasn't formally announced a Week 16 starting quarterback, but Allen is expected to take back the role from Ryan Finley, who led the Bengals to an upset win over the Steelers on Monday but threw for just 89 yards in the contest.