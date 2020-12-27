Allen completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 371 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 16 against the Texans.

After being forced to miss the team's Week 15 matchup against the Steelers, Allen returned to action to lead Cincinnati to its second consecutive win. He worked efficiently and spread passes around, targeting four different receivers at least six times. Allen showed particular rapport with Tee Higgins, connecting with him for long plays of 30, 22 and 20 yards -- the last of which went for a touchdown. Allen is likely to draw another start to close the season in Week 17 against the Ravens.