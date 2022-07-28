Allen received extra snaps under center during Wednesday's training camp sessions while starting quarterback Joe Burrow was sidelined due to surgery, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Allen and third-stringer Jake Browning were the only two quarterbacks to see action during Cincinnati's practice Wednesday. The two should continue to see additional reps with Burrow's availability uncertain after undergoing emergency surgery to remove his appendix Tuesday. It's unknown if the starter's status for Week 1 is under duress given the uncommon nature of this procedure, but Allen should be the next in line to play quarterback in the meantime.