Allen is starting Sunday's preseason game against the Giants, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Allen started the Bengals' preseason opener against Arizona last weekend and completed all three of his pass attempts for 29 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions before sustaining a concussion. He should have more opportunities to prove himself during Sunday's preseason matchup.
More News
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Returns to practice•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Concussion confirmed•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Being checked for concussion•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Will start preseason opener•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Seeing additional QB reps•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Re-ups with Cincinnati•