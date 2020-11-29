Allen completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 136 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Giants.

Allen averaged a measly 4.7 yards per attempt while completing just 59 percent of his passes. He threw an interception that set up a field goal in the third quarter before connecting with Tee Higgins for a one-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth. With a 2:3 TD:INT and an average of just 152.6 yards per game over his last three outings, Allen seems likely to struggle against a tough Dolphins defense next Sunday, if he's given another chance to start.