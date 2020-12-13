Allen was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a right leg injury.
Ryan Finley is expected to finish the game under center for the Bengals. Allen completed 27 of 36 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game. He also ran for 12 yards on four carries.
