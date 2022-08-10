Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Allen will start Friday's preseason contest against the Cardinals and is projected to play the entire first half, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise with Joe Burrow still sidelined following an appendectomy. Allen has been garnering the majority of first-team reps during training camp, while third-string Jake Browning operates as the backup. Those two will continue with those roles during the preseason opener with Allen playing the first half and Browning playing the second.