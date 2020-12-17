Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Allen (knee) won't practice Thursday, but the quarterback could still start Monday's game against the Steelers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Ryan Finley "is going to get as many reps as he can" this week, but Allen still appears to be the Bengals' preferred starting option, despite the fact that he's continuing to deal with a bone bruise in his right knee. The Bengals would gain confidence in Allen's chances of suiting up Monday if he can return to practice in any capacity Friday or Saturday.