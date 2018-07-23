Bengals' Brandon Bell: Placed on NFI list
Bell (undisclosed) was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The nature of Bell's injury isn't clear. When healthy, the second-year linebacker will compete for a depth role within the Bengals defense.
