Bengals' Brandon Bell: Receives promotion
Bell was promoted to the Bengals' active roster Friday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
This move comes in the wake of Kevin Minter (hamstring) being placed on injured reserve, while starter Nick Vigil (ankle) and Vontaze Burfict (concussion) will also be out for Sunday's game against the Vikings. The need for depth was evident, but Bell will be one of five healthy linebackers in Cincinnati, which may allow him for some defensive snaps. Still, the undrafted rookie has no NFL experience, so Sunday will be a good test of his abilities.
