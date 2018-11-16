Bengals' Brandon Bell: Signed by Bengals
Bell signed a contract with the Bengals on Friday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
The Bengals linebacking corps is currently ravaged by injury -- Preston Brown (leg) and Nick Vigil (knee) ruled out Sunday, while Vontaze Burfict (hip) is questionable -- leading to the Bengals to bring back Bell. The 23-year-old recorded 10 tackles over three games with Cincinnati in 2017 and should fulfill a depth role at linebacker.
