Bell signed a contract with the Bengals on Friday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The Bengals linebacking corps is currently ravaged by injury -- Preston Brown (leg) and Nick Vigil (knee) ruled out Sunday, while Vontaze Burfict (hip) is questionable -- leading to the Bengals to bring back Bell. The 23-year-old recorded 10 tackles over three games with Cincinnati in 2017 and should fulfill a depth role at linebacker.