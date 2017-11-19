LaFell (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Denver.

Building from no practice to all drills by week's end, LaFell's availability wasn't really in up in the air, despite his listing as questionable for the contest. He'll thus take aim at a Broncos defense that has allowed three touchdowns and 13.3 YPC to wideouts during their current five-game losing streak.

