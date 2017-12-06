Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Busy Monday night
LaFell had four catches for 55 yards on seven targets in Monday night's loss to the Steelers.
LaFell continues to be Andy Dalton's second option in the passing game, and there's no threat of anyone stepping for him with the Bengals close to being eliminated from a playoff spot, now that John Ross is on IR.
More News
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Returns to full practice•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Limited to start week•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Active Week 11•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...