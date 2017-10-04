Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Catches two passes against Browns
LaFell nabbed two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-7 win over Cleveland.
Despite some concerns about his knee, LaFell led Cincinnati's receivers with 56 offensive snaps. He still was held to three or fewer targets for the second consecutive week after at least five targets per game in Weeks 1 and 2. LaFell has yet to catch a pass of 15 or more yards this season and looks like a nominal feature of the Bengals offense despite starting opposite A.J. Green. Don't risk starting him until he finds his groove.
