Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Could eventually be cut
LaFell may emerge as a candidate for release at some point this offseason, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
LaFell doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining on the two-year contract he signed last offseason, but it also isn't an especially cumbersome deal, and the Bengals still aren't quite sure what they have in the youthful trio of John Ross (shoulder), Tyler Boyd and Josh Malone. The team ideally would like to see their young wideouts step up and impress during the offseason, which in turn could make LaFell expendable before Week 1. The 31-year-old wideout was inefficient with his opportunities in 2017, catching 52 of 88 targets for 548 yards (6.2 per target) and three touchdowns.
