LaFell (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

LaFell was on the field for 91 percent of the Bengals' snaps on offense in Week 8, but his status is now worth tracking as this weekend's game against the Jaguars approaches. The veteran wideout logged four catches (on five targets) for 44 yards in this past Sunday's 24-23 overtime win over the Colts.

