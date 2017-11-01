Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Dealing with hamstring issue
LaFell (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
LaFell was on the field for 91 percent of the Bengals' snaps on offense in Week 8, but his status is now worth tracking as this weekend's game against the Jaguars approaches. The veteran wideout logged four catches (on five targets) for 44 yards in this past Sunday's 24-23 overtime win over the Colts.
More News
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Nabs four passes•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Four receptions Sunday•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: First touchdown of season•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Quiet despite getting eight targets•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Upgraded to full practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Limited with knee injury•
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?