Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Deemed questionable for Week 9
LaFell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
LaFell put in full practices Thursday and Friday, so despite his questionable designation, the Bengals probably don't expect him to miss the Week 9 contest. The veteran wideout has enjoyed a decent-sized spike in targets the last three weeks, but has only 13 catches, 104 receiving yards and a touchdown to show for it. He doesn't warrant ownership in most shallow fantasy settings.
