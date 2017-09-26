Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Disappointing day
LaFell was held to one catch for five yards on only two targets in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
LaFell might be the Bengals' starting wide receiver opposite A.J. Green, but he's done little with the opportunity, failing to eclipse 30 yards in a game so far.
